Though he was intentionally vague on details for obvious reasons, Tom Holland dubbed his upcoming Spider-Man film (which we'll refer to as Spider-Man 3 until we get its actual title) "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

In this instance the "standalone" caveat seems like a good thing since claiming it to be more ambitious than the latest Avengers flicks would've been too hyperbolic to believe. After all, who amongst us hasn't been led astray by an actor trying to sell their movie before? At some point, you wise up.

Holland's comments came as part of an interview with Variety that was mainly intended to push his upcoming Russo Bros./Apple+ movie Cherry. But obviously, the topic of Spider-Man came up because he's Spider-Man, why would it not?

After saying "Obviously, I can’t really say anything" about the Far From Home sequel (which, by the way, is currently being filmed) Holland gave a little bit of a boast that was very general, but will also set/maintain high expectations.

"I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," Holland added. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

While he didn't give any additional details, we're inclined to believe him, since this next installment will reportedly feature every Spider-Man ever.

It's not like anyone's ever been let down by a Spider-Man 3 before. Bookmark this and return to fact check him after you've seen it a year or so from now.