Tom Holland broke the news over the weekend that he will be portraying Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

Holland was in London promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home Sunday, when he revealed that the script for the Astaire vehicle was recently finished, and while deals haven’t been finalized yet, he sounded certain about playing the iconic entertainer. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” he told the Associated Press. “The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Pascal is the former Sony Pictures boss and producer of the Spider-Man franchise. She publicly expressed a desire to cast Holland as the legendary performer in the November issue of GQ.

The Sony biopic will arrive in the wake of Fred & Ginger, another Astaire biopic starring Jamie Bell as Astaire, and Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers/

After the next installment of Spider-Man, Holland will look to kickstart another franchise Uncharted, the film adaptation of the video game series, in which he stars alongside Mark Wahlberg. Holland is also set to star in the Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room, which will be written and executive produced by famed Oscar-winning scribe Akiva Goldsman.