On Sunday night, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler delivered yet another opening monologue for the Golden Globes. This new(est) edition represented the third time the duo headed emceed the award show, though it also led to by far the most bizarre setup of that trio since COVID-19 caused this year’s event being very socially distanced. As a result, Fey was delivering jokes on the East Coast (specifically, the Rainbow Room in New York City) while Poehler was doing the same out west (specifically, in the Los Angeles Beverly Hilton).

Whether or not it’s more awkward to be dropping punchlines in a room full of celebrities, or over monitors on opposite sides of the country is...something we don’t know because we’re not them. But it’s different.

As expected, Poehler and Fey came after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, over the recent revelation that it doesn’t have any Black members in its organization.

“The HFPA is made up of about 90 no black journalists,” Fey said. “We say around 90 because a couple of them are just ghosts and its rumored the German member is just a sausage.”

“There are no black members of the HFPA,” they added. “We know your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s but you gotta change that.”

Later in the show, members of the HFPA promised a “more inclusive future.”

As for the winners, you can check those out here.