TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer has passed away at the age of 18.

Known as Dee online, the teen reportedly took her own life. According to People, a coroner from Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office verified that they were on the scene for a suicide death on Tuesday.

Shaffer’s father, Raheem Alla, shared the news on TikTok, writing, “I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.”

Her family has also set up a GoFundMe, where her father also shared his heartbreak. “I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this,” he wrote. “I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your [sic] no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels.”

Shaffer’s mother, Jennifer Shaffer, mourned her daughter on Facebook. “I’m so heartbroken. I really can’t believe you’re going,” she wrote. “I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it’s not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee.”

The Baton Rouge native had accumulated 1.6 million followers on TikTok, as well as major followings on Instagram and YouTube. According to People, the day before she passed away, Shaffer shared a few videos on IG that were captioned, “Last post.” RIP.