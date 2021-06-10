Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick...Boom! finally has a trailer.

The Netflix musical follows a young theater composer named Jon—played by Andrew Garfield—as he tries to make it big. Based on the trailer above, Garfield gets to flex his singing and dancing chops for the first time ever, and as it turns out, he’s pretty good!

Based on Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s eponymous autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick...Boom! also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Noah Robbins and Joanna P. Adler.

The musical on which the film is based was first performed as a solo work by Larson in 1990, and a few years later, Rent made its debut on Broadway. Unfortunately, he died unexpectedly on the day that Rent’s first performance previewed Off-Broadway in 1996, with the musical moving to Broadway later that year.

“Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences,” Miranda said of the outsize influence the musical had on him. “But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright.”

Miranda meanwhile, is poised for a very big year. The movie version of his hit Broadway music In The Heights hits theaters this week, and could very well be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

We’ll see what Miranda the director looks like when Tick, Tick...Boom! opens in select theaters and streams on Netflix in the fall, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Larson’s death and the Broadway debut of Rent.

Watch the trailer up top.