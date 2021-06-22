Because COVID-19 had the theater system in a headlock for the better part of the last year and a half, this summer’s movie offerings feel particularly epic. And while there are a number of superhero-centric projects on the horizon, none seem to mix the proper amounts of adult comedy, ultraviolence, and intensity that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad appears to be exuding. Set to hit theaters (and HBO Max) on August 6, now’s the time to drop a trailer like this, which details some of the bigger reasons behind the re-formation of the Suicide Squad.

We are immediately thrust into the story of Robert DuBois—aka Bloodsport—who is played by Idris Elba. Serving time for hitting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) comes knocking with a proposal to help DuBois’ daughter (Storm Reid) out of a jam: join the Suicide Squad and destroy all traces of something called Project Starfish. Peacemaker (John Cena) makes sure to ask if it has anything to do with a butthole, to which we are assured it isn’t. It is a James Gunn film, though, so don’t be surprised if it might be.

We get to see Margot Robie’s Harley Quinn shine, Pete Davidson get some banter in, and all kinds of mayhem. Looks like a rowdy time at the cinema this summer. Check out the latest trailer up above, and peep some new Suicide Squad images below.