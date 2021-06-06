UPDATED 6/6, 3 p.m. ET: The latest entry in the Conjuring franchise topped the box office this weekend, scoring $24 million in ticket sales from 3,102 North American venues, which exceeded initial projections. At the international box office, The Conjuring: The The Devil Made Me Do It brought home $33 million.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has not reported how many people watched The Devil Made Me Do It on HBO Max. After this weekend, the Conjuring universe, which also includes the Annabelle trilogy, 2018’s The Nun, and 2019’s La Llorona, has surpassed $1.8 billion globally, making it the biggest horror franchise at the box office.

Meanwhile, A Quiet Place 2 enjoyed a solid second act at the box office this weekend. The movie generated $19.5 million from 3,744 theaters, boosting its total U.S. haul to a roaring $88 million. Overseas, the Quiet Place sequel added another $19 million, bringing its global tally to $138 million.

See original story below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is looking like it’s going to beat out Paramount’s second weekend of A Quiet Place Part II.

The Conjuring sequel is estimated to rake in around $23.5, which is impressive in its own right for a theatrical debut as the pandemic wanes. It brought home a whopping $9.84 million on Friday, crushing A Quiet Place’s $6.2 million. Regardless of the defeat, John Krasinski’s horror sequel will still bring in $22 million, and shows signs of another great weekend at the box office as movie-goers return to the theaters. This is all of course after Krasinki’s film shattered box office records its opening weekend, so he has no reason to be upset by the defeat. Cruella is also doing really well, looking at another great weekend grab with $11.3 million.

As A Quiet Place Part 2 continues to see monumental success, it’s following in the Conjuring’s footsteps in terms of spin-offs and sequels, as director Jeff Nichols is rumored to be heading a Quiet Place spin-off film. Krasinski noted in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that the film is set for a 2023 release date, though that date is flexible at this point. While the film was originally rumored to be the third chapter in the franchise, this has not been confirmed, and it has been rumored that the third film might be a whole new project set in the same universe. From Midnight Train to Take Shelter and Mud, Nichols’s roster of eerie and unsettling movies make him the perfect fit to head a sequel to A Quiet Place.