A Texas man is suing the Gwyneth Paltrow-founded lifestyle company Goop over what he calls an “exploding” Vagina-scented candle, TMZ reports.

The man, Colby Watson, claims that the candle exploded after burning it for “an estimated three hours or less,” despite a two-hour warning on the candle. Goop is now calling his claim “frivolous.”

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product,” a Goop rep told TMZ. “We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle— has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

Still, in the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, the Texas man alleges that the candle was “engulfed in high flames” after he lit it in February, making the jar “charred and black” and leaving a “black burn ring” on his nightstand. The candle, however, reportedly contains two sets of warnings advising safety measures, which are also available on Goop’s website.

The candle is sold out on both Goop and Heretic’s websites.

In other Goop-related news, Gwenyth recently gifted Kim Kardashian a candle that supposedly “Smell’s Like Kim’s Orgasm” in a box labeled “Kim’s Box of Tricks.” Kim revealed she’s “never been more excited honestly… for, the candle.”