Taylor Swift did things a bit differently during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter returned to studio 8H this week to serve as the episode’s musical guest. But rather than stick to the traditional two-song format, Swift decided to bless audiences with one long performance of the updated “All Too Well.” The 10-minute version of the track appeared on the singer’s newly released project, Red (Taylor’s Version), the second drop from her ongoing reissue series.

Fans were excited to see their favorite perform.

Swift teased her unconventional performance during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Toward the end of the interview, the host asked Swift to share some clues about which songs she would perform on the SNL stage.

“What if it was not two songs as much as it was one song that was the length of three songs?” Swift said.

“I know all too well what you mean,” Fallon responded.

You can check out Swift’s SNL performance via YouTube above. This week’s episode was hosted by The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors.