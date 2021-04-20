Jim Caviezel, perhaps most known for playing a bloodied Jesus in Mel Gibson’s widely questioned Passion of the Christ, has now put whatever is left of his pop culture weight behind the QAnon-associated conspiracy theory of adrenochrome-inspired baby harvesting.

The actor, whose credits also include the TV series Person of Interest and the upcoming film Sound of Freedom, appeared via videochat at a conservative, coronavirus-downplaying conference earlier this month. When discussing the latter project, which is an action film focused on the real-life figure Tim Ballard, Caviezel offhandedly mentioned “the adrenochroming of children.”

Later, Caviezel was asked to go into further detail about his mention of “adrenochroming,” which is a key element of a baseless conspiracy theory touted by QAnon supporters about “liberal elite” figures harvesting the blood of kidnapped children.

“Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body and when you are scared, you produce the adrenaline. … If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline and they have a lot of terms that they use that he takes me through but it’s the worst horror I’ve seen,” Caviezel said. “It’s screaming alone. Even if I never, ever, ever saw it, it’s beyond. And these people that do it, um, there will be no mercy for them.”

In addition to being absolutely ridiculous, this conspiracy theory—as touched on in Cullen Hoback’s recent Q: Into the Storm docuseries on HBO Max—has roots in the hateful anti-Semitic messaging of centuries ago.

The Passion of the Christ, notably, has long been criticized for its own anti-Semitic undertones, and its creator (and hopeful sequel-maker) Gibson for his overt racism.