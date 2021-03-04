The universe, at least the SpongeBob SquarePants portion of it, is expanding.

On Thursday, Nickelodeon cut through the gloom of 2021 life with word that it’s officially green-lighting The Patrick Star Show, a new spinoff of the long-running animated classic SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said Thursday. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

Image via Nickelodeon

The new show, which will debut this summer on Nickelodeon with 13 episodes and actually marks the second SpongeBob spinoff, centers on a young Patrick Star as he lives at home with his family and proceeds to host his own makeshift TV show with the help of his loved ones. Bill Fagerbakke as young Patrick is joined in the voice cast by Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Jill Talley as Squidina Star, and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star.

Fans can also expect appearances from Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

Also on Thursday, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years—the inaugural SpongeBob spinoff series—debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Paramount+ is also the home for the franchise’s latest cinematic entry, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The Tim Hill-directed comedy counts Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, and Reggie Watts among its extended cast.