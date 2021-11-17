After months of speculation, fan theories, and grainy fake set photos, the official trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and it was worth the wait.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Marvel dropped a new poster for the film, which features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange staring ominously into the claws of Alfred Molina’s iconic Doc Ock as the multiverse folds behind them.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most heavily anticipated Marvel movies yet, and for good reason. In the third installment to the MCU spidey trilogy, Peter Parker has just gotten his secret identity exposed following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and seeks the help of Doctor Strange to try and restore his old life by making everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. However, Peter’s plan backfires when he realizes that his loved ones like Mary Jane, played by Zendaya, would also forget all of the trials and tribulations they’ve gone through to build a strong bond.

Spider-Man: No Way Home then follows Peter dealing with the multiversal madness he caused from meddling with Strange’s spell, which includes having to fight villains from past Spider-Man films like Doc Ock, Electro, and even Willem Dafoe’s legendary Green Goblin.

Holland’s Peter Parker is going to need some help this time, and based on this trailer, it looks like he’s going to get some. Watch the official trailer for the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: No Way Home up top.