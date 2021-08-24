After what feels like a lifetime, Sony and Marvel Studios have finally delivered the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it did what it had to do. For the last few months, there has been nothing but rumors and speculation surrounding the third solo Spidey film, with everything from the supposed cast (which included cast members from past Spider-films) to the plot being overanalyzed before the teaser even arrived. The first trailer for No Way Home doesn’t confirm every rumor, like whether Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are involved or not. What it does is confirm that the film will have a multiversal twist and that villains from Spider-Man movies of old will be included, including Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock.

From minute details like Flash Thompson’s now-comic accurate blonde hair to the Sanctum Sanctorum covered in snow, likely from the gaping hole the Hulk left in the ceiling in Avengers: Infinity War, this first trailer does a great job at giving fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for while also not revealing too much. It also looks like No Way Home could be the darkest and most serious MCU Spider-Man film yet, with real stakes and consequences being established for Peter’s actions. With plenty to break down and discuss, here are the biggest takeaways from the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.