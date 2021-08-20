Contrary to Soulja Boy’s belief, he does not own Atari. The tech and video game company took to Twitter to refute claims the rapper made on Instagram Live earlier this week that he had acquired it.

“We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen,” the company tweeted.

Soulja took to Instagram to make the now-debunked announcement that he bought the company. “I am now the owner of Atari,” Soulja Boy said in the Instagram Live video that can be found below.

Soulja later explained that after they liked his Soulja Boy Game console, they gave him the reigns and he planned on selling the company. “They was real proud of me and what I did with the Soulja Boy Game console, you know what I’m saying. I blew Soulja Boy Game up. We about to sell the company for, like, what was it, 100, I think I’m gonna get $140 million.”



However, after the company reacted to Soulja’s claim, the rapper responded with some receipts saying that the company wanted to pay him in its own token currency to work with it.

After going to IG Live again, Soulja showed his audience the contract Atari had sent him offering millions of Atari tokens (?) “Fuck this contract, Fuck Atari. Don’t call me no more, don’t attach my name to y’all name,” he added in the rant.