TMZ reports Scott Disick plunked down $57,000 Wednesday on a painting for his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for her 20th birthday.

Disick has reportedly been in touch with the ArtLife Gallery Pop-Up in Miami’s Design District for quite some time about purchasing a “Saddle II, Paris 1976” vintage silver gelatin print by Helmut Newton. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to have paid for the art using EthereumPay cryptocurrency.

ArtLife Gallery founder Avery Andon believes Disick’s pursuit of “something timeless” led him to this particular print. “Helmut Newton was the original bad boy rock star photographer of his day, so that energy really resonated with Scott,” Avery told E! News. “The specific work he selected is one of the most iconic and sought after.”

The couple celebrated Hamlin’s birthday in Miami this past Saturday. The two had dinner at Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach where she received a cross necklace embellished with diamonds. They later stopped by LIV nightclub before heading back to their hotel.

Last month, Hamlin spared no expense for Disick’s 38th birthday by gifting him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Speculation of a relationship between Disick and Hamlin started when they were spotted together at a Halloween party. Scott and Sofia Ritchie ended their on-again-off-again three-year romance in August. While some were hopeful that Disick and Kourtney Kardashian would get back together again, she explained on the Keeping Up why she didn’t entertain the idea of them trying to work things out.

“I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don’t know all of the details,” Kourtney said. “When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him.” Kourtney explained that she wants her family to “stop agreeing with him,” adding, “I just think the best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable.” She’s currently dating drummer Travis Barker.