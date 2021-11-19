It looks like Scarlett Johansson’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t over quite yet as it has just been reported that she will be involved in a “secret” MCU project that has no connection with Black Widow.

According to Uproxx, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was in attendance to celebrate Johansson receiving the American Cinematheque Award on Thursday night, and while on the red carpet, Feige revealed that the Black Widow star would be making her return in the MCU, but in a different way.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” he told a reporter.

This news is interesting, to say the least, especially considering the legal turmoil that Johansson and the studio were recently enthralled in. Back at the end of September, Johansson reached a reported $40 million settlement with Disney after a legal dispute with the company over the Disney+ release of Black Widow.

The actress later released a statement saying how happy she was about reaching an agreement and ending the legal battle.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said at the time. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

As for this new project she’s now doing with Marvel, there’s not much in the way of details. Since Feige said the project was “secret,” it can’t be any of the upcoming Disney+ series or even a Marvel film, so it will be interesting to see where Johansson pops up next.