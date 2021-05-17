There’s surely no better way to introduce a film than with a fast-paced car chase.

On Sunday night, Marvel dropped a brand new clip from the upcoming Black Widow standalone film during the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It sees Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff—otherwise known as Black Widow—as she speeds away from an armed cyclist alongside her sister Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh.

While the clip is brief, it highlights what looks like an electric dynamic between the two sisters, with Scarjo all the back in her bag. The clip came after she accepted her Generation Award, and got slimed by her hubby, Colin Jost, in the process.

“This award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world,” she shared, before getting slimed Nickelodeon style by Jost. “Thank you so much to my fans for riding the way with me and supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion, and I realize what an absolute gift it is to have the opportunity to do what I love. I couldn’t do it without your continued support. This award is made possible by all of you. It’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me.”

Check out the clip from Black Widow above before it arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.