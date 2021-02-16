On Tuesday Justice League’s Ray Fisher reiterated criticisms towards Joss Whedon by tweeting that the sole reason he hasn’t been hit with a lawsuit by the director or any Warner Bros. higher ups is because he’s dealing in facts.

Fisher’s newest tweet comes after more misconduct allegations have been publicly made against Whedon. Fisher’s newest comment is just the latest (and almost certainly not last) he’s made regarding Whedon’s alleged behavior (and a subsequent WB investigation) that stems from the time the two worked together on the aforementioned 2017 DC blockbuster.

As Fisher put it, “There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth. A>E.”

Fisher first publicly spoke out on the subject of Whedon’s alleged “gross and abusive” on-set behavior in summer 2020. His newest shot comes less than a week after Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actress Charisma Carpenter claimed Whedon’s behavior on the set of those series “triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.” Carpenter said her decision to make the statement came as a result of her involvement in WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation.

Carpenter’s allegation was added to by fellow Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who wrote a post that said, in part, “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate.” Trachtenberg later edited the post by adding “The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again.”

A number of other people who worked on Buffy and Angel, including Eliza Dushku, David Boreanaz, and star Sarah Michelle Gellar also offered up expressions of support for their former co-workers.

Last month it was reported that Fisher was being written out of whatever role he was set to play in The Flash movie. At the time WarnerMedia put out a statement on the subject of looking into the Whedon allegations in which it said, “As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation. Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on.”

Deadline writes that Hamada wasn’t involved in the production of Justice League when Whedon was working on it.

This all comes as Fisher is set to appear in the Snyder Cut version of Justice League. This probably isn’t the greatest segue, but that comes out March 18 on HBO Max.