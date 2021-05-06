Issa Rae’s audio everywhere company Raedio is launching the Sync Up campaign, which will offer artists a chance to see their music featured on Insecure.

The usage of music on Insecure is among some of the best in television, and the Sync Up campaign will allow emerging artists to submit their material with the chance to get an invite to a songwriting camp and even have their music show up in the HBO series’ upcoming final season.

Entries will be open next week, from Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14. To enter, artists can text 310-356-9895 to get a link to the submission site. Ten finalists will be notified by May 26, and will be announced on social media. The second Insecure songwriting camp is set to be held in June, to which the finalists will get an invite; and the first iteration included the likes of Smino, Wale, and Bryan Michael Cox among others.

"Insecure has shifted pop culture and changed the way that music is integrated into the storytelling to further amplify the narrative—often using music from emerging artists to complete moments and arcs, while simultaneously providing these creatives with a platform for their work,” said Raedio president Benoni Tagoe. “As an audio everywhere company, Raedio actively seeks opportunities to spotlight and amplify emerging artists, and we’re proud to launch the Sync Up to give undiscovered and/or developing talent the opportunity to be part of the last season of Insecure.”

Check out the poster for the Sync Up campaign here: