An official teaser for Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Questlove’s documentary on 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, which was also known as the Black Woodstock, has been released.

Searchlight Pictures and Hulu also announced that the doc will hit both movie theaters and the streaming platform on July 2. It will stream internationally on Star with a release date forthcoming. Summer of Soul marks Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s debut as a filmmaker​​​​​​​.

The Harlem Cultural Festival took place at NYC’s Mount Morris Park (now called Marcus Garvey Park) over the course of six weeks and featured legendary artists like Nina Simone, B.B. King, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Stevie Wonder, Sly & the Family Stone, and others.

The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to win the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

Until July 2 rolls around, watch the teaser for Summer of Love up top.