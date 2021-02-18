Quavo is about to share the screen with some acting heavyweights.

According to Variety, the Migos rapper stars opposite Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in Wash Me in the River, an action-thriller built in the mold of No Country for Old Men. Directed by Randall Emmett, it centers around a recovering opioid addict seeking revenge against a drug lord responsible for his lover’s death. Quavo plays that “ruthless and heartless” drug lord, who goes by the name of Coyote.

The film is currently shooting in Puerto Rico, and judging by what Quavo told Variety, he had a blast on set.

“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo said. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert De Niro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family. Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy — I can’t wait to do more films with him.”

This won’t be the first time Quavo has flexed his acting chops. The rapper has appeared on a handful of shows, including FX’s Atlanta, Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, ABC’s Black-ish, and Fox’s Star.

“Quavo is a superstar and a real actor,” Emmett said. “Getting to see him bring the Coyote character to life is very exciting, and I think he is going to have a film career equally as big as his music.”

Wash Me in the River has yet to receive an official release date, so stay tuned.