Messing up song lyrics is a common mistake that can be both amusing and embarrassing. But in Wendy Osefo’s case, it can also be inspiring.

During a November appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, guest host Michael Rapaport asked the reality TV star if she was a fan of Nicki Minaj. Osefo, who stars in The Real Housewives of Potomac, responded in the affirmative by trying to recite a line from Nicki’s legendary “Monster” verse.

“What? am I a Nicki fan?” she asked Rapaport. “‘Pull up in the Sri Lanka!’ WHAT?!”

Viewers were quick to poke fun a Osefo for botching the lyrics to the Kanye West cut, in which Nicki actually rapped: “Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta/With a bad bitch that came from Sri Lanka.”

Though the moment resulted in some roasting, it quickly became a meme that highlighted the humor of overconfidence and gaffes. The “Pull Up in the Sri Lanka” meme is pretty straight-forward: TikTok and Twitter users claim to be good at a certain activity or knowledgeable on a certain subject before demonstrating otherwise. The majority of these posts feature people intentionally flubbing lyrics to their favorite songs.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, got in on the action when she revealed her dad was her top Spotify artist of 2021.

You can check out other “Pull Up in the Sri Lanka” memes below.