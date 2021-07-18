Isaiah Stokes—known as Mozzy in Power—has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a man in Queens, New York, in February.

Stokes was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Entertainment Weekly. He’s set to be sentenced on Monday, in which he’s facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The 41-year-old actor and rapper was accused of shooting 37-year-old Tyrone Jones on Feb. 7 in Jamaica, Queens. On surveillance film, Stokes is allegedly seen ambushing Jones and opening fire on a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee in broad daylight, ultimately sending 11 rounds into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Jones immediately succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead by EMS. He lived about a mile and a half from the site of the incident. Prosecutors said it’s unclear why Stokes shot Jones, and haven’t shared the connection between them before the murder.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” D.A. Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Stokes’s most recent acting role was in 2019 on Power. He’s been acting since the mid-2000s and has appeared on TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, Blue Bloods, and The Mysteries of Laura, among others. He also raps under the name Isaiah.