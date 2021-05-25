The internet is freaking out over pictures of director Taika Waititi getting cozy outside his home with Rita Ora and one of his Thor leads, Tessa Thompson.

On Sunday, the string of photos of the trio embracing each other over a small table of drinks—initially obtained by the Daily Mail—surfaced after an all-night party at Taika’s house in Sydney. The 45-year-old director is seen snuggled up with the 37-year-old actress and 30-year-old pop star, whom he is rumored to be dating.

Thompson and Ora sat on both sides of the Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok helmer; he kept his arms around each of them as they all got fairly close to each other.

Fans aren’t too sure if the photos indicate if the three are in a relationship, or if they’re just happy to be around each other. Either way, reps for all three did not respond to People, as a source previously told the Sun that Rita and Taika have “been a couple since early March but kept things low key,” while “all their friends know about the relationship—they’re really into each other.”