A petition demanding that interviews with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith cease immediately has now garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

The petition, as previously reported, was launched in late November by a Change.org user identified as Dexter Morales and carries the succinct descriptor “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” At the time of this writing, more than 20,550 people had signed the petition, which now lists a goal of 25,000 signatures.

“It’s passed embarrassing and moved into boring,” one signee commented. "Never in my life have I ever needed to know the information they’re sharing," said another.

A key facet of 2021 has been the near-constant circulation of stories of varying degrees of vulnerability about the two, including a Good Morning America chat with Will back in November. During the interview, the King Richard star was asked why there was such a fascination surrounding the inner workings of his and Jada’s marriage.

“We are pursuing the kind of love that everybody dreams about and we just know that the road don’t look like everybody thinks it’s supposed to look,” the two-time Oscar nominee said. “But, you know, don’t try this at home, children.” Will also cautioned that he’s not “necessarily equipped” to hand out advice of the relationship variety.

To be fair, the bulk of recent Will-centered coverage has been comprised of either excerpts from his recently released book or the actor discussing that book amid the King Richard rollout. The book, titled Will, sees the actor and producer linking up with Mark Manson (The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck) for a tell-all that Oprah has since deemed “the best memoir” she’s ever read.

Recent Smiths-focused headlines on this very site include Will’s thoughts on vomit-inducing orgasms, a reflection on the actor getting caught by his mother in the middle of an act of coitus, and how he felt about Jada’s relationship with 2Pac.

Jada, meanwhile, routinely makes news via her Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In an October episode featuring Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Jada opened up about the importance of open communication within a relationship regarding each person’s sexual needs.

“I mean, the thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey,” she said at the time. “We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me, because I think you expect your partner to know [your needs], especially when it comes to sex. … That’s a huge pitfall.”