Will Smith’s new memoir, comes with a tidal wave of revelations and new information surrounding the actor, his life, and upbringing.

In one of the stories told in the book, Smith recalls in great detail the day his mother walked in on him having sex with his high school girlfriend, Melanie Parker, in their kitchen.

“And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen,” Smith described of the encounter. “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

Smith continues to explain that his mother would eventually walk in on them having sex, then storm back upstairs.

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” he wrote. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”