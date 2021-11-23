In a new excerpt from his tell-all book Will Smith revealed that after being cheated on by his first serious girlfriend, he ended up having so much sex that orgasming basically repulsed him. Smith describes having “rampant sexual intercourse,” Buzzfeed points out.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena,” Smith wrote, adding that it led to a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he shared. “… It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

This all happened before Will found love with Jada, who in the book he claims he was going to “satisfy… sexually, or I was going to die trying.” The duo apparently spent four months just having sex and drinking water.

It’s been a busy month for Smith, who also stars in the critically acclaimed Williams sister-produced King Richard as the titular Richard Williams. The flick, now in theaters and on HBO Max, follows the devoted father as he and his wife prep Serena and Venus to become the tennis legends they’ve since grown into. Some have claimed the film is sexist for focusing on a man in a story about powerful women athletes, but they may not have caught its credits.