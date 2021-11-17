Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are clearly enjoying each other’s company.

As pointed out by TMZ, the rumored couple reunited Tuesday night to celebrate Davidson’s 28th birthday at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. Details of the get-together have not been revealed, but judging by photos shared by guest Flavor Flav, the event was kept relatively intimate and casual.

“[...] Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰,” the Public Enemy member wrote on Instagram. “Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for. It lookz real good on you. Happy birthday.”

The post include a couple of shots from the night. Davidson, Kardashian, and Jenner were all pictured rocking pieces from Kardashian’s SKIMS loungewear line.

Dating rumors have been swirling around Kardashian and Davidson since late October, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm. Since then, the Saturday Night Live comedian and reality TV star have spent several nights together, including a private rooftop dinner in Staten Island as well as a get-together with friends at NYC’s Zero Bond.

Though Kardashian and Davidson have not confirmed the status of their relationship, sources say they’re strictly friends.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told People magazine. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Davidson playfully hinted at the dating rumors during a recent appearance on Seth Meyers’ Late Night.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said before delivering what is surely the exact variety of confirmation viewers were looking for. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”