On Thursday, Deadline revealed that Pete Davidson has landed the lead role in Netflix’s biopic about Ramones frontman, Joey Ramone.

The Netflix and STXFlims project is titled I Slept with Joey Ramone and is based on a 2009 book of the same name written by Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh. Jason Orley—who directed Davidson in Big Time Adolescence and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York—will direct the film.

Davidson and Orley also wrote the film’s script and will serve as executive producers alongside Leigh, Rory Rosegarten, and David Spiegelman. The Estate of Joey Ramone and Rosegarten Films gave the film its blessing and is working in full cooperation with Netflix and STXfilms. Having Ramone’s family onboard is important to STXfilms because it wants to tell an honest story about the Punk legend.

“When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said. “Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

A release date for I Slept with Joey Ramone has not been confirmed. But, Davidson is also set to appear in The Suicide Squad sequel which will be out in August.