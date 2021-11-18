Billed as being “based on the true fucking scandal,” the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy now has a teaser trailer.

The limited series is expected to give viewers a closer look at the details behind the true story of how the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape was stolen and ultimately released. As seen in previously released first-look images, Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in the titular roles, noticeably pulling off striking resemblances.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen appears in the main cast as Rand Gauthier, an electrician who steals the tape in question. Rogen is also an executive producer on the series under the Point Grey banner alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

Helming the series is Craig Gillespie, whose previous credits include this year’s Cruella and the 2017 Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. The latter, starring Margot Robbie, bagged multiple Oscar nominations and a Best Supporting Actress win for Allison Janney.

Amid Cruella promo over the summer, Gillespie briefly addressed his excitement about the new series, stating that the scripts are “pretty amazing.” He also praised James and Stan, the latter of whom he previously worked with on I, Tonya, for their ability to fully embody the title characters.

“It’s going to be a wild, shocking [and] painfully sad ride,” he said back in June, per Variety.

Pam & Tommy premieres on Feb. 2 via Hulu. Catch the new teaser trailer above.