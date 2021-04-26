The 93rd Academy Awards went down on Sunday, April 25, in Los Angeles—marking the end of a longer than usual Awards SZN. Like most award shows, the Oscars usually host a press room backstage where the newly minted winners answer journalists’ questions. Reporters from various outlets sit around and wait as the winners trickle in, filled with excitement to share how they feel post-win. As it was with the entire ceremony, the pandemic didn’t allow for a media room to happen the way it normally would this year, so The Academy put together a Virtual Media Room, allowing hundreds of reporters to join in on the action.



Since getting on a plane to attend in person was out of the question, Complex joined the room via Zoom and jotted down some thoughts on what it was like to witness it all go down behind the scenes. We had appearances from the newest Oscar winners including, Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R., Chloé Zhao, Minari’s Youn Yuh-Jung, and more. It was a long night, but The Academy and the stars made it all worthwhile. Check out some of the stand-out moments from what went down at the Oscars’ Virtual Media Room on Sunday night.