Following a year that challenged the film industry like no other, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony—delayed by two months thanks to the ongoing pandemic—is upon us.

Heading into Sunday’s ABC-broadcast ceremony, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland had been discussed as a likely contender to emerge as the night’s most awarded production. The film, based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name, stars Frances McDormand and was previously met with several honors including the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion and Best Director for Zhao at this year’s Golden Globes.

Both Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell entered the Academy Awards race on the cusp of potential history, as only one woman—Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker—has ever won the Oscar for directing.

Other highlights from the 2021 nominees class included the near-unanimously acclaimed Minari, the Riz Ahmed-led Sound of Metal, the Citizen Kane-expanding (but divisive) Mank, and Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah. The latter, a biographical drama focused on the real-life story of FBI informant William O’Neal and Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, resulted in both Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield competing in the same Oscars category.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Levee Green in the Denzel Washington-produced Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, received a posthumous nod for his widely acclaimed performance.

Maria Bakalova, meanwhile, entered the 2021 class of nominees off the strength of her breakout performance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Giuliani-embarrassing Borat sequel.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony saw the return of Glenn Weiss, who previously helmed five other Academy Awards broadcasts, as its director. Questlove, whose excellent 2021 documentary Summer of Soul recently received both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance, was enlisted as the music director for this year’s ceremony.

Below, see a continually updated list of 2021 Oscars winner. Winners’ names will be bolded throughout the broadcast.