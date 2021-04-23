ALL FACTS is Complex’s weekly Pop Culture column that aims to unpack the need-to-know pop culture news of the week. While most weeks will feature a collection of various headlines, this week, we are dedicating the column to all things Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards are going down this Sunday, April 25, in Los Angeles, and Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting ready to celebrate the most impactful films and acting of the past year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in 2020 that the ceremony telecast would be postponed by two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—and it looks like it was a solid decision on their part.

The show’s producers have already been teasing how drastically different this ceremony will be from the ones of yesteryear, and even in comparison to some award shows we’ve watched in recent months amid the global pandemic. In the past year, we’ve sort of gotten used to a new format when it comes to award shows. Artists accepted their trophies from all over the world via Zoom or video conferencing in their pajamas and hoodies, but the Oscars are doing away with all of that. Some nominees are attending virtually, while another 170 attendees will be part of the celebration in person (after undergoing the proper quarantine and safety protocols, of course).

In a way to provide some sense of normalcy, the producers are going above and beyond to make this a special night for both the A-listers and their fans. Check out all the scoop you need to know ahead of the big show whose focus is celebrating movies, the people who make them, and the people who love them.