North West doesn’t stand for capping, even if it’s from her own mother.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she showed off the promotional package she received for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour. During the IG Stories post, Kim K claims to love Rodrigo’s smash single, “Drivers License,” which forced her eldest daughter to call cap on the claim.

“You never listen to it,” North said off-camera as her mom gushes over the song and Rodrigo’s package. This prompted Kim's call to her son, Saint West, to back her on the Olivia Rodrigo fandom sentiments.

“Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time! Stop North,” she said while trying to hold back a laugh. “Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time?”

Unlike North, Saint stood by his mother, confirming that they do listen to the song when they’re riding around. There’s also video evidence to prove that Kim has listened to the song at least once. After she filed for divorce from Kanye West, Kim posted a video of her listening to America’s new break-up anthem on her social media.