North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is making headlines this week after her mother shared a photo showing a recently completed landscape painting by the 7-year-old.

In an update to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kardashian showed a signed painting from her daughter showing a snow-riddled mountain in the distance and other elements of nature in the foreground.

“My little artist North,” Kardashian said when sharing the photo of the painting.

While some were quick to question the painting, thereby mocking a 7-year-old child, a video has since surfaced in which TikTok user @camrynfred says her mother has been an art teacher for North and others, including herself.

“I actually can’t believe right now that I am being put in the position where I am probably one of the only people in the world who has evidence to prove that Kim is not lying, but here you go,” she said in the video, which also includes snapshots of a similar painting she did when being taught by her mother.

“She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out,” @camrynfred explained.

She also shared Kardashian’s Stories update on her IG, tagging her mother’s account:

