In a move that was previously forecasted, though perhaps some rumors fell flat (they are rumors), Nintendo has announced it will release a new iteration of the Switch set to be called *drum roll* the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). Was hoping for maybe a little more oomph, but whatever.

The most notable improvement will be a seven-inch OLED screen (up from the normal 6.2-inch LCD screen). It will also have a dock that’s intended to provide for better stability on a flat surface, a LAN port on the new dock (notable if you play Smash or something), 64GB of internal storage (twice that of the normal version), and “enhanced audio” with no further explanation yet on what that means.

Rumors that the next Switch would have 4K resolution outputs are also not true, as it’s reported that the OLED model will still only support “up to 1080p via HDMI” when you play it on a TV. Battery life also appears about the same. At this moment it does not look like there are any hardware upgrades over the existing Switch. This means if you were interested in the reveal, but already have a Switch and often play it docked, you should ask yourself what difference this would make in your life.

On that note: “The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

Here’s the announcement trailer:

The OLED Model will come out on Oct. 8, 2021, the same day Metroid Dread is set to release. That may bode well for those interested in that game. The new model will retail for $349.99. Currently a Switch goes for $299.99, and a Switch Lite goes for $199.99.

Releasing an enhanced version of a console several years into its life has fortunately or unfortunately become the norm (leaning toward the latter, but up to you here). Here are some early reactions to today’s announcement: