Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19, Variety reports.

Nicey Nash will fill in as host for Cannon, who was set to begin production on Season 5 of The Masked Singer Thursday. A rep for the TV personality said he's currently in quarantine and resting. FOX expects Cannon to return to the show later on in the season.

It's an unfortunate setback in what has been an encouraging few months for Cannon. In October, KXNG Crooked said the decade-long feud between Cannon and Eminem was "over." The Wild 'N Out star previously said he wanted to squash their beef, and had already spoken to the Detroit rapper's close friend Royce da 5'9" about getting them together to hash out their differences.

A few months later, his partner Brittany Bell revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen. FOX announced just last week that the network is moving ahead with plans to beginning airing Cannon's daytime talk show later this year. The show, titled Nick Cannon, was originally going to come out last fall, but was postponed after his anti-Semitic remarks on the Cannon's Class podcast.

Cannon's upcoming daytime talk show may not have been possible if he didn't take the time to unpack his comments by arranging a sit-down interview with Rabbi Abraham Cooper. It remains to be seen if he could also repair his fractured relationship with ViacomCBS, who appeared open to the idea of working again with Cannon.