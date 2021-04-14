Fast & Furious 9 is finally arriving in theaters this summer after a number of delays. Ahead of its release, Universal Pictures has dropped a wild new trailer featuring the return of some familiar faces.

Just like the previous action-packed trailer for the film, which introduced John Cena’s villainous Jakob Toretto, our second look at F9 shows just how much this series has committed to outdoing its setpieces every new entry. Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce even takes a moment to list the ridiculous missions they’ve been on so far, and yet none of them compare to how the latest trailer ends.

Vin Diesel’s Dom turned his back on his brother Jakob, and now the whole crew needs to work together to take him and Charlize Theron’s Cipher down. That includes recruiting Sung Kang’s beloved character Han Lue, who was thought to have been killed in the 2006 threequel Tokyo Drift. He’ll also be joined by co-stars Lucas Black, Bow Wow, and Jason Tobin, all of whom appeared in the third entry of the franchise, which like F9 was also directed by Justin Lin.

The cast of the film has long-teased that Fast 9 will feature a sequence set in space, and the trailer ends with a preview of that. That’s right, we’ve gotten a look at Tyrese and Ludacris heading outside Earth’s atmosphere in what looks to be a rocket fuel-powered car. There’s truly no faulting the creative team behind this franchise, because they clearly know what the audience wants. The trailer does not, however, offer a look at Cardi B’s character just yet.

Catch the latest Fast & Furious 9 trailer above, and look out for the film when it hits theaters on June 25, 2021.