Ahead of its debut in select theaters and on Netflix next month, Zack Snyder fans have been gifted with a new trailer for the Las Vegas-set zombie outbreak entry Army of the Dead.

Directed and co-written by Snyder, who’s fresh off a well-documented Snyder Cut victory, Army of the Dead is set after a zombie outbreak that’s left the city of Las Vegas blocked off from the rest of the planet. Dave Bautista stars as Scott Ward, a now-displaced Vegas local and former zombie war hero who’s approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) about breaking into the quarantine zone in pursuit of a $200 million haul locked away in a vault.

Image via Netflix

Bautista is joined in the cast by Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy.

Army of the Dead hits select theaters on May 14, followed by a Netflix rollout on May 21. Below, peep some official stills and behind-the-scenes shots:

With the four-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League, the director was able to right many of the wrongs that plagued the originally released edit of the film. The release of the Snyder Cut edition also gave Jared Leto multiple opportunities to acknowledge the “we live in a society” meme, including in a Late Show appearance during which he wore a shirt emblazoned with the phrase.

The shirt was also made available for sale via the merch shop for Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars, with 50 percent of the profits going toward the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.