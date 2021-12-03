The Tiger King universe is expanding once again with the imminent release of The Doc Antle Story, a trailer for which was shared by Netflix on Friday.

Per the streamer, Tiger King enthusiasts can expect to see the “shocking truth” about Antle—who also goes by Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle—and his operation in the three-part spinoff series. Featured in the show are witnesses who share with the film crew their own experiences involving the private zoo operator, who was indicted last year on wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty charges follow an investigation led by Attorney General Mark R. Herring of Virginia.

Catch the new trailer up top. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story premieres on Netflix on Dec. 10, less than a month after Tiger King 2 hit the platform.

Antle, featured prominently in the original Joe Exotic-focused Tiger King, was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife traffic. Additionally, he was charged with four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. A jury trial in the case is expected next July.

The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species owner, as OG Tiger King viewers will recall, was also claimed to have been the figurehead of a harem-esque situation involving multiple women. Antle has denied those claims. Barbara Fisher, who was featured in the series and ultimately left Antle’s compound, later expanded on her decision in an essay for Elle.

Meanwhile, main Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is still behind bars due to a conviction in connection with an attempted murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin and other charges. In November, he was reported to have been moved to a federal prison facility in North Carolina that operates with a focus on special health requirements. As previously reported, Exotic recently revealed an “aggressive cancer” diagnosis.

“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole [Baskin] will have her own party over this!” he said last month. “What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!”