A new technological innovation going on to subsume its entire ecosystem could be an explanation of the Terminator series’ jumping off point or a quick synopsis of the history of Netflix. So, it makes a certain sort of sense that the streaming giant is working to create an animated series from the dense, knotty lore of the Terminator universe.

Variety reports that Netflix has teamed up with the production company Skydance for an anime-aping take on the story of Skynet. The new series will be led by Project Power writer Mattson Tomlin.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin shared in a press release. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach ‘Terminator’ in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

Skydance has owned the rights to the franchise for several years, producing 2015’s Terminator: Genisys and 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. The company has made several successful action movies for the streamer including Michael Bay’s 6 Underground and last year’s The Old Guard.

The new Terminator series will be a co-production between Skydance and the animation production company, Production I.G.

“’Terminator’ is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time,” said Netflix VP of Japan and anime John Derderian. “The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”