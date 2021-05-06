With the fourth installment of Stranger Things currently still in production, Netflix has given hungry fans something to chew on with Thursday’s debut of a new teaser video.

The video is titled “Eleven, are you listening?” and makes good on the promise of such a title by offering a brief glimpse of the character, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Catch the brief teaser clip up top via YouTube and/or below via Twitter:

Preceding Thursday’s Eleven-focused teaser clip was another short video shared to the official Stranger Things YouTube channel, this one carrying the following message:

“Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice.”

Though an official release date has not been announced, pandemic-inspired complications mean that we may not see the new season of Stranger Things until 2022. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the 1980s-set sci-fi series, told fans back in April the series “should be out some time next year.”

The third season debuted on Netflix in July of 2019, a little less than two years after the second season’s drop. As with previous seasons, Stranger Things 3 consisted of eight episodes, notably closing with events that have led many fans to obsess over the whereabouts of Jim Hopper.

A previous teaser, however, showed that Hopper—played by David Harbour—was indeed alive and (not so) well in Russia. Footage from Harbour’s early 2020 appearance at Liverpool Comic Con, meanwhile, saw the actor promising “a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory” in the upcoming season. According to Harbour, there are “three things” that have already been established in previous seasons that will be revisited in some fashion.