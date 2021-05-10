Just five months after signing a multiyear deal with Kevin Hart and his production company HartBeat Productions, Netflix has shared the official trailer for its first film with the comedy star: Fatherhood.

Set to be released on June 18, just before Father’s Day, the Paul Weitz-directed film is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin. Inspired by a true story, the movie follows Hart as a single dad who brings up his baby girl after the unexpected death of his wife a day after their daughter’s birth.

Higher Ground Productions, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, produced the film, alongside Netflix and Sony.

The trailer arrives just five months after Netflix announced its exclusive partnership with Hart, which will see the 41-year-old actor to be the star of at least four films he’ll produce, with a first-look film producing deal also part of the pact.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said in January. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”