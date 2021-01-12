In a deal that sounds similar to the one it made with Adam Sandler about a year ago, Netflix has finalized an agreement with Kevin Hart and his production company (HartBeat Productions) for at least four films starring and produced by Hart.

According to Deadline, said agreement also includes a first-look film producing deal for the comic.

Financial details weren't available, but it's been rumored that Sandler's pact with the streamer was for somewhere around $150 million.

All this comes after Hart's most recent comedy special, Zero F**ks Given, was reported to be Netflix's biggest film in that genre for 2020. It did so after getting more than 21 million accounts to tune in during its first four weeks on the platform.

Worth noting is that his films have also generated more than $4 billion at box offices worldwide.

Hart celebrated/announced the news with this IG post:

Also, as is the case with things like these, more formal statements were given.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to [Netflix executives] Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

For those wondering, Sarandos is the co-CEO/Chief Content Officer of Netflix, while Stuber is the head of the streamer's original films.

In addition to that information providing context for a quote you just read, it also sets this next one up since Stuber also put out a statement.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times," Stuber said. "He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

The president of Hartbeat, Bryan Smiley, also put out a statement. I should add that I appreciate you still reading these.

“I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history," Smiley said. "Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class’ films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come.”

In other Hart plus Netflix news, the comic is set to star in and executive produce a limited series titled True Story, which is notable in that it will mark his debut in a dramatic series.