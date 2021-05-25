Navot Papushado, who was previously nominated for a Chainsaw Award for his 2010 horror film Rabies, is turning to assassins-focused action with this year’s Gunpowder Milkshake.

On Tuesday, a new trailer for the film—which hits Netflix in the U.S. and theaters nationwide this July—was released by StudioCanal. The stylized action entry stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and more.

Up top, catch the new trailer.

In an interview last year with A Book Of, Coleman—who plays the adopted daughter of Gillan’s character—explained that the film’s plot focused on a multigenerational team of assassins.

“Gunpowder is a completely feminine-based film focusing on this three generation of assassins, and my character Emily is the third who sort of changes their ways and it’s sort of a symbol to the anti-violence,” Coleman said. “It has an amazing cast.”

Below, peep an assortment of official stills from the production:

In April, Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. reported that Netflix had secured the U.S. rights to the film from STX and StudioCanal, adding that a sequel is already in the early development stages. In other words, the team behind this film seems very confident about its summer 2021 success chances. And amid a particularly crowded release season, that’s good news for all involved.