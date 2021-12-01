Ahead of the final run of its hit Spanish series, Money Heist, aka La Casa De Papel, Netflix announced Tuesday that it has ordered a spinoff centered on Pedro Alonso’s Berlin character.

The spinoff will arrive on the platform sometime in 2023. Netflix announced the news at a Money Heist event in Madrid on Tuesday, as core cast members reunited to celebrate the forthcoming premiere of the second part of the show’s final fifth season, which hits Netflix this Friday, Dec. 3.

During a Q&A with fans, Pedro Alonso revealed he will be reprising his role as Berlin in a new series.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso said, per Variety. “Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”

Alonso continued, “I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that the crime thriller is the platform’s third-most watched series ever, trailing only Squid Game and Bridgerton, respectively. Led by the show’s fourth season, Money Heist: Part 4 earned 619 million hours viewed within its first 28 days.

Stay tuned for details regarding the upcoming Money Heist spinoff series.