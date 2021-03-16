Idris Elba and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin star in the first trailer for Netflix’s Concrete Cowboy drama, arriving next month.

The film follows McLaughlin’s Cole as he’s expelled from his school in Detroit and gets sent to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba). Based on Gregory Neri’s Ghetto Cowboy novel, the trailer showcases how Cole is introduced to the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life Black inner-city horsemanship organization. Alongside the worries of growing up and the pressures of his troubled cousin Smush, Cole also has to deal with the ever-encroaching threat of gentrification.

Elba and McLaughlin are joined by a cast that also includes Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers, and Method Man. Ricky Staub, a first-time director, co-wrote Concrete Cowboy alongside Dan Walser. Lee Daniels and Elba are among the producers on the project, which was shot back in 2019. The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and Netflix acquired distribution rights shortly after.

Early reviews for Concrete Cowboy have been positive, sitting at a respectable 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes following its festival debut. Netflix announced with the arrival of the trailer, that the film will release globally on the streaming platform on April 2.

Watch the trailer for Concrete Cowboy above.