NBC has halted production on its upcoming competition show Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide after a diarrhea outbreak among multiple members of the crew.

The Wrap reports NBC has shut down the series indefinitely after up to 40 crew members fell violently ill during production on a remote ranch in Simi Valley, California. According to a person with knowledge of the production, the outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” left people “collapsing” on set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties.”

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” a spokesperson for NBC told People. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is currently slated to premiere on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET, after the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics’ closing ceremony. After the Olympics, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide will transition to its regular time slot, Mondays (starting August 9) at 8 p.m. ET.

The show takes Wham-O’s iconic backyard waterslide game and transforms “into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize,” according to an NBC press release.

Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches are hosting the series. A network spokesperson told The Wrap both are healthy and fine.