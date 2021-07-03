A month after a diarrhea outbreak shut down production on NBC’s new competition series Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, the network and Universal Television have pulled the show from its scheduled premiere date.

The game show, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, was slated to premiere on August 8 following the Olympic Summer Games’ closing ceremony before moving to a regular airing on Monday nights.

But on Friday, NBC announced the show will not be ready to premiere out of the Tokyo Closing Ceremonies.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” a spokesperson for Universal told Fox News. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

The announcement comes just a month after the network shut down the series indefinitely after up to 40 crew members fell violently ill during production on a remote ranch in Simi Valley, California. According to a person with knowledge of the production, the outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” left people “collapsing” on set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties.”

At the time, the show had just one week of scheduled production left. Water in the area was then tested by a third-party lab, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Ventura County Public Health. Results showed on June 10 that Giardia, a tiny parasite, was found in the surrounding area of the set.

It’s unclear when the show’s debut will be rescheduled.