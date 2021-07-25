On the anniversary of the late Naya Rivera’s funeral on Saturday, Ryan Dorsey shared an emotional message about his late ex-wife on Instagram.

“Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it,” Dorsey wrote in the caption. “The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling.”

He added that their son 5-year-old Josey Hollis is “doing ok.”

“He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…”

The Glee actress went missing during a swim in Ventura County’s Lake Piru on July 8, 2020. She was enjoying a day out with Josey when she suddenly drowned, prompting a massive search over the next few days. Her body was eventually found in the lake. She was 33 years old.

“July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future,” Dorsey wrote. “Still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey.”